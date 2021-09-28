Amusement Park Loses Bid For COVID Insurance Coverage

By Angela Childers (September 28, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Monday tossed a Louisville amusement park's suit seeking insurance coverage for losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, hewing closely to the Sixth Circuit's finding last week that the virus and related government stay-at-home orders didn't cause physical damage to property. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings cited the appeals court's Sept. 22 decision in Santo's Italian Café in dismissing Renaissance Fun Park's lawsuit against Cincinnati Insurance Co., holding that the park failed to show the virus created a physical loss sufficient to trigger insurance coverage under its policy. The Eighth and Eleventh circuits have similarly ruled in favor of insurers...

