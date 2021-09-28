Fla. Launches New Suit Over Southwest Border Crisis

By Carolina Bolado (September 28, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Florida continued its assault on the Biden administration's immigration policies with a suit on Tuesday claiming that the federal government is ignoring its requirement to detain all arriving undocumented immigrants, even those claiming asylum, pending a decision on their asylum claims. In a complaint filed in federal court in Tallahassee, Florida said the Biden administration has released at least 225,000 illegal border crossers since taking over in January, putting the country at risk from potential violence from gang members and drug traffickers exploiting the situation at the southwestern border. All of these immigrants are required by law to be detained pending...

