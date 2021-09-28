Fed. Circ. Revives $57M Patent Judgment Against Cisco

By Ryan Davis (September 28, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday reinstated an award of enhanced damages against Cisco in a suit where the tech company was found to infringe SRI International cybersecurity patents, bringing the judgment in the case to $57 million. A Delaware jury had found that Cisco's infringement was willful, but the district judge granted the company judgment of no willful infringement and held that enhanced damages were not warranted. The Federal Circuit reversed those holdings on Tuesday. "Under the proper test for willfulness, and considering the presumed jury findings above, we conclude that substantial evidence supports the jury's willful infringement finding," the Federal...

