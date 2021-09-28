Shell Moves To Confirm $14.1M Arbitration Award

By Michelle Casady (September 28, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Shell Pipeline Company LP has asked a Texas state court to confirm a $14.1 million arbitration award in its favor, stemming from a dispute with Rosen USA Inc. in which Shell alleged the company breached a pipeline inspection contract and committed negligence and fraud. Shell Pipeline filed the application on Monday in Harris County District Court, seeking to confirm the award issued by a three-member arbitration panel on Aug. 21. The lawsuit stems from an agreement under which Rosen was to inspect the San Joaquin Valley Pipeline and report any issues to Shell Pipeline. Shell Pipeline alleges Rosen failed to report...

