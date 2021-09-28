Nationwide Owes Defense For Landlord In Personal Injury Suit

By Shawn Rice (September 28, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide subsidiary must take the lead in defending a Florida landlord under a tenant's insurance policy in a personal injury suit involving an electrician's fall at the property, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying another insurer is owed the costs spent defending the landlord. The landlord, NCP Fund I Holding LLC, was an additional insured under Nationwide's policy issued to NCP's tenant, Blue Coast Bakers LLC, U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger held, siding with Continental Insurance Co. that an electrician's injury occurred at premises leased to Blue Coast. "Although Nationwide asks this court to limit the leased portions of...

