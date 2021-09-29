Germany Sets Up Unified Patent Court For 2022 Launch

By Andrew Karpan (September 29, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The German federal government has approved the rules governing the European Union's Unified Patent Court system and expects the court to begin functioning in mid-2022. Germany's Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection announced the move Monday, which ratified the protocols for the UPC system, which is designed to allow patent disputes in the EU to be adjudicated in a single case before one court. "The Unified Patent Court will come," Christine Lambrecht, Germany's minister of justice and consumer protection, said in a statement. Establishing this court has taken quite some time: Initial efforts to set up a unified patent litigation...

