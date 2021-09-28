Feds Say Workers' Green Card Suit Is Congress' Problem

By Grace Dixon (September 28, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has sought to shake off claims from nearly 200 green card applicants challenging the agency's alleged processing delays, telling a Maryland federal court that the issue is for Congress to resolve, not the courts. USCIS told the court on Monday that the group of Indian and Chinese immigrants who brought the lawsuit can't compel the agency to either process their adjustment-of-status applications before the clock runs out on a Sept. 30 deadline or force it to dole out unused visa numbers into the following fiscal year. Lawmakers — and not the agency or courts — are...

