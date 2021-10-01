BNP Fights Aerospace Company Over £2M Damages

By Silvia Martelli (October 1, 2021, 5:54 PM BST) -- BNP Paribas has hit back against a British aerospace company in a dispute over a soured deal to build a rocket testing facility, as the French bank says it completed the project in time. BNP Paribas Depositary Services Ltd. and its Jersey branch filed a defense at the High Court on Sept. 27, rejecting claims that they should pay Reaction Engines Ltd. damages over a deal to build an aerospace testing facility that went south after construction plans fell through. The subsidiary of the French bank and the aerospace company entered into an agreement in 2017 that BNP would employ a construction company to...

