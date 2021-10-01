Texas Spars With Feds Over Who Enforces Strict Abortion Law

By Katie Buehler (October 1, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday questioned who he could actually enjoin from enforcing a Texas law that prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and allows individuals to sue providers and people who help women obtain abortions past that point. Western District of Texas Judge Robert Pitman heard roughly three hours of virtual arguments on the federal government's request for an injunction against S.B. 8, or the Texas Heartbeat Act, a law prohibiting providers from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Judge Pitman took...

