In Rare Move, US Deports Cyber Scammer Back To Russia

By Ben Kochman (September 28, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A convicted Russian fraudster who sparked an international legal dispute after his 2015 arrest in Israel has been deported back to Russia after serving less than two years of a nine-year prison sentence in the U.S., Russian authorities said Tuesday. Aleksei Burkov, 31, had been held in a U.S. federal prison since June 2020 after pleading guilty to charges related to his operation of two cybercrime forums where members could buy and sell hacked credit and debit card numbers, according to court records. Stolen data traded on Burkov's forums was responsible for more than $20 million in fraudulent purchases from U.S....

