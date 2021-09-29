Bills To Cut Drug Prices, Fight Counterfeits Sent To Full House

By Britain Eakin (September 29, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A slew of bipartisan legislation cleared a major hurdle Wednesday as the House Judiciary Committee voted to advance bills to lower prescription drug prices and tamp down on counterfeit goods sold online. The bulk of the meeting was devoted to three bills aimed at tackling anticompetitive practices drugmakers use to keep cheaper generics and biosimilars off the market. The measures were amended during the meeting to align with versions the Senate passed in late July. Two of the bipartisan bills sailed through the hearing with minimal pushback, but one intended to thwart so-called "product hopping" sparked a debate about whether it...

