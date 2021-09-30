BNP Denies Negligence In Failing To Stop £7M Fraud

By Silvia Martelli (September 30, 2021, 2:46 PM BST) -- BNP Paribas SA is fighting back against accusations that it failed to prevent a $7 million fraud against Azerbaijan's state-run oil company, saying that it carried out all the necessary checks before authorizing the payment. The French bank told the High Court in a defense Monday that it was not negligent when approving the August 2019 payment, rejecting accusations brought by Azerbaijan (ACG) Ltd., a subsidiary of the State Oil Co. of Azerbaijan Republic. "The bank was entitled to process [the transaction], having acted in good faith and having taken reasonable steps to validate [it] in accordance with its usual authentication...

