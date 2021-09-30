Tech Co. Settles HMRC Challenge Over Amazon Contract

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 30, 2021, 2:09 PM BST) -- A London technology company has settled its lawsuit against HM Revenue & Customs that alleged the authority violated procurement law when it awarded contracts for telecommunication services to Amazon and another provider. HMRC and a technology company have agreed to settle in a confidential deal after the tax agency handed contracts for telecommunication services to Amazon and another provider. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) HMRC and technology provider MMGRP Ltd. has agreed to the terms of settlement in a confidential deal inked on Sept. 10, according to an order handed down by Judge Peter Fraser at the High Court, dated Monday. The judge stayed any...

