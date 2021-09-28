6th Circ. Faults Union Fund's Withdrawal Cost Methodology

By Rachel Stone (September 28, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday upheld parts of a union pension fund's win in a withdrawal liability battle with a construction company, but found the fund's methodology for calculating how much the employer owed violated federal benefits law. The majority opinion, authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Joan Larsen, weighed in on Sofco Erectors Inc. and the Ohio Operating Engineers Pension Fund's cross-appeals of a district court's ruling on an arbitrator's assessment of Sofco's over $800,000 withdrawal liability, after the company ended a collective bargaining agreement with a union local. "As the district court noted, this case involved complicated legal questions without...

