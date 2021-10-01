Tribal Judge Accused of Harassing Domestic Abuse Victim

By Victoria McKenzie (October 1, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has been asked to decide whether the Nooksack Tribe has jurisdiction over a single mother who said an illegitimate tribal court judge persecuted her after she sought protection for domestic abuse, and then ordered her arrest on nonreservation land as part of a political vendetta. In a reply brief filed Tuesday, two Nooksack tribal court judges accused 35-year-old Elile Adams of trying to "get even" with them after she was detained in Whatcom County, Washington, allegedly for failing to appear at a tribal criminal proceeding. Wrongful as her desire to "punish" the judges may be, they said, the...

