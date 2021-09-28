Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. County Dropped From Suit Over Hemp Farm Raid

By Sam Reisman (September 28, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a hemp grower's suit against El Dorado County and a local sheriff's department over a raid on a farm where law enforcement apparently mistook lawful hemp for illegal marijuana.

In a decision Monday, U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England ruled that county Sheriff John D'Agostini and his department could not be sued in their official capacities over a raid that resulted in the destruction of more than 5,500 hemp seedlings as they were inseparable from the county.

The court went on to dismiss El Dorado County from the action, saying that plaintiff Gold Country Development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!