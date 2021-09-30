Barclay Damon Snags Ex-Offit Kurman Cybersecurity Atty

By Adrian Cruz (September 30, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- New York-based Barclay Damon LLP has added a former Offit Kurman PA principal as a partner and the new co-leader of its fast-growing cybersecurity team, the firm has announced. Charles Nerko joined Barclay Damon's New York City office on Tuesday after a three-year stint with Offit Kurman. He told Law360 on Thursday that he chose to join the firm because of its growth in major markets such as NYC, along with his positive impressions of Barclay Damon's management and attorneys. "I was really excited to be co-leading the firm's cybersecurity team," he said. "Barclay Damon has been having an increased emphasis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS