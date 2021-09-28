Rice Mill Says Hurricane Damage Claims Belong In Court

By Caroline Simson (September 28, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The owner of Louisiana's largest rice mill is urging a federal court not to force it to arbitrate its multimillion-dollar claim against its insurers for "catastrophic" losses caused by two hurricanes that tore through the region last year, saying an underlying arbitration clause is invalid under state law. Farmers Rice Milling Co. LLC and Hardy Rice Dryer LLC, the owner of a nearby grain drying and storage facility, argued in a Monday brief that the policy cited by the insurers — which include Lloyd's of London underwriters, Indian Harbor Insurance Co., Lexington Insurance Co. and others — contains conflicting language invalidating...

