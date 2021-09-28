Puerto Rican Utility Can't Shed $3.9B Vitol Fuel Contracts

By Morgan Conley (September 28, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rico federal judge refused to allow a Puerto Rican utility to drop six fuel-oil supply contracts with Vitol Inc. and recover $3.89 billion it had paid under the contracts, finding that Vitol wasn't convicted of a crime that would invalidate the contracts. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruled Monday that the contracts between Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and Vitol were valid and the utility additionally owes Vitol $28.4 million, plus interest, for fuel the utility received under the contracts but never paid for. The ruling mostly wraps up the dispute that has spanned a decade and been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS