Truck Co. Navistar Must Face Suit Over EPA Standards Claims

By Matthew Santoni (September 29, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania logistics company can continue with its claims that truck manufacturer Navistar misled it about the environmental compliance of its engines, after a federal judge said Navistar's duties went beyond its contractual obligations. Team Biondi LLC's claims for breach of express and implied warranty and fraud rested on duties Navistar had beyond its contract, so they were not barred by Pennsylvania's "gist of the action" and economic loss doctrines, U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion said in a ruling Tuesday. "Plaintiff has sufficiently alleged, at this stage of the case, that its tort claims for fraud and misrepresentations are based...

