FTC Settles Antitrust Case Against Alabama Dental Board

By Matthew Perlman (September 28, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that Alabama's dental regulator has agreed to stop enforcing rules the agency contends impeded competition in the state from teledentistry platforms that provide clear teeth aligner therapies. The FTC said in a statement that the Board of Dental Examiners of Alabama has agreed to settle charges that it violated antitrust law with rules requiring licensed dentists be on site when dental alignment imaging scans are performed. "These scans are routinely administered by dental hygienists and other non-dentist practitioners," the FTC said in a statement Tuesday. "The dental board's decision limited consumer choice and excluded new...

