Attorney Founder Of Litigation Finance Outfit Cops To Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (September 28, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The founder of bankrupt New York litigation finance companies Cash4Cases Inc. and Liberty Bridge Capital Management LP admitted Tuesday to defrauding investors by stealing funds and double-pledging the same lawsuit winnings to multiple investors as collateral. Attorney Jaeson Birnbaum, 47, of Boca Raton, Florida, pled guilty to one count of securities fraud before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty in Manhattan. Birnbaum is also facing a parallel civil action filed Tuesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Prosecutors say Birnbaum obtained more than $3 million from investors in Cash4Cases — which lent money to plaintiffs expecting a settlement or recovery...

