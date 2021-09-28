Debevoise Leads PSG To $4.5B Tech-Focused Fund

By Benjamin Horney (September 28, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The growth equity business of Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners, advised by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, said Tuesday it has clinched its fifth flagship fund after securing $4.5 billion from limited partners, with plans to target middle market investments in areas such as software and payment technology. The fund from PSG, called PSG V, drew capital commitments from existing and new PSG investors, including state and corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, according to a statement. PSG V will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, which closed in September 2019 with $2 billion in tow, by purchasing...

