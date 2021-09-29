NYC White Collar Boutique Adds 2 Named Partners

By Marco Poggio (September 29, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Clayman & Rosenberg LLP, a Manhattan-based white collar boutique firm, will add two partners with decades-long loyalty to its name starting Friday. With the addition of Isabelle A. Kirshner and Brian D. Linder, the firm will be known as Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder LLP, the firm said in a Tuesday statement. While being a recognition for the partners' contributions, Kirshner's and Linder's names will also add prestige to the firm. Both of them have nearly four decades of experience representing clients in white collar criminal and civil matters. "Working alongside Isabelle and Brian for more than three decades has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS