Court Rejects Challenge To Ill. Cannabis Licensing Scheme

By Sarah Jarvis (September 29, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has granted summary judgment to a state agency's officials who were facing a civil rights suit for not allowing two medical cannabis dispensary applicants to change the addresses of their proposed dispensaries, finding the pair's equal protection claim didn't pass muster. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland said in an opinion filed Tuesday that Brothella Quick, her company BQ Enterprises Inc. and another company called Crystal Clear Compassionate Care Inc. can't succeed on their equal protection claim against officials with the Illinois Department of Financial Professional Regulation because the plaintiffs weren't similarly situated to other applicants they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS