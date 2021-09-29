Univ. of Illinois Hospital Defeats Nurse's Retaliation Suit

By Lauraann Wood (September 29, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has ruled a former University of Illinois Chicago hospital nurse technician didn't prove her managers created a hostile environment in retaliation for her filing a pregnancy discrimination charge. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said the evidence in former UIC hospital employee Katreesha Gordon's lawsuit failed to demonstrate that a pregnancy discrimination charge she filed in 2017 caused several years of alleged mistreatment that led her to quit her job. The evidence suggests instead that Gordon's allegedly retaliatory working environment was rooted in favoritism between her supervisor and coworkers, the judge said Monday. To defeat that apparent explanation,...

