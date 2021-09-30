'Confusing' Expert Report Cut From Data Center Antitrust Trial

By Nadia Dreid (September 30, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Data center operator Switch Ltd. has convinced a Nevada federal court to block a "confusing" bit of expert testimony from an upcoming trial, where a jury will decide whether the company used illegal tactics to establish itself as top dog in the Las Vegas market. U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson signed an order Tuesday granting in part Switch's motion to exclude the testimony of expert J. Douglas Zona, who is set to testify about the suing company's "going-concern value at the time it went out of business." The 2017 suit was filed by V5 Technologies LLC, which operates as Cobalt...

