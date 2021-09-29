Pensions Watchdog Clarifies Powers To Prosecute Misconduct

By Najiyya Budaly (September 29, 2021, 3:29 PM BST) -- Britain's pensions watchdog moved on Wednesday to clarify how it can use new powers to bring criminal proceedings company bosses who avoid responsibility for their workplace retirement schemes, as it responds to industry calls for more guidance. The Pensions Regulator has published a policy document setting out how it will use new criminal powers to prosecute employers who put pensions at risk. The new powers, which will be introduced in October under the Pension Schemes Act 2021, will allow TPR to punish company bosses — and a range of other professionals — with unlimited fines or prison sentences of up to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS