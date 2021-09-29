Caffe Nero Beats Landlord's Challenge To Restructuring

By Joanne Faulkner (September 29, 2021, 1:55 PM BST) -- A judge dismissed a landlord-backed challenge to the restructuring of Caffe Nero on Wednesday after finding that there was no clear route for postponing an electronic vote on the plan amid an eleventh-hour takeover bid for the coffee chain. Judge Michael Green dismissed landlord Ronald Young's claim at the High Court that Nero Holdings Ltd.'s company voluntary arrangement, or CVA, contained material irregularities and was unfair to creditors. The plan involved slashing rents and amending service charges and insurance owed to the company's landlords. Judge Green said that supervisors of the CVA proposal took a "strong and rational" decision not to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS