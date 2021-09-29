AgTech Co. Raises $100M In Morningside-Led Round

By Emma Whitford (September 29, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Semios, a Canadian agriculture technology company, announced Wednesday that it raised $100 million in a second funding round led by Boston-based venture capital and private equity firm Morningside Group, bringing its overall fundraising to $225 million. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Semios has developed a "precision" farming platform to monitor crop disease, pests and frost, as well as manage irrigation, according to its website. Its tools are specifically designed for nut, vine and tree fruit crops. The new funds will support research and development as well as acquisitions and international expansion, the company said Wednesday, adding that...

