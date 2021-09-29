Capacitor Makers Lose Challenge To €216M Cartel Fines

By Silvia Martelli (September 29, 2021, 10:35 PM BST) -- Five Japanese electronics manufacturers lost a court challenge on Wednesday against €216 million ($251 million) in fines from the European Commission for operating an antitrust cartel for electrolytic capacitors. The European Union's General Court rejected bids from NEC, Nichicon, Tokin, Rubycon and Nippon Chemi-Con to reduce or overturn fines the competition enforcer handed down in 2018 for fixing prices. "The General Court rejects all the arguments put forward by the undertakings and maintains the fines imposed by the Commission," the court said. In March 2018, the commission fined eight Japanese capacity makers for fixing prices for the supply of components employed...

