Murder Suspect Loses Data-Leak Suit Against Europol

By Joanne Faulkner (September 29, 2021, 4:57 PM BST) -- A European court dismissed a lawsuit on Wednesday brought against Europol by the Slovak businessman accused of masterminding the 2018 slaying of a journalist, rejecting his bid for damages after his personal information was allegedly leaked. The European Union's General Court said that Marian Kocner had failed to prove that Europol — the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation — was the source for information for Slovak media reports looking into the killing. He also complained that the agency put his name on "mafia lists." Kocner was seeking €100,000 ($116,000) in compensation from the bloc's law enforcement agency, claiming his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS