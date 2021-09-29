Willkie Opens London Arbitration Practice With BigLaw Hires

By Sarah Martinson (September 29, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has launched a new international arbitration practice in London with six attorney recruits from WilmerHale, including one partner, continuing the firm's expansion of its dispute resolution services, Willkie announced Wednesday. Former WilmerHale partner Duncan Speller is joining Willkie's litigation and compliance, investigations and enforcement practice group as a partner and will lead the firm's international arbitration practice in London, according to Willkie. Speller said in a statement Wednesday that he is "excited" to be moving to Willkie's London office and looks forward to starting the new international arbitration practice. "I have seen Willkie's London office take...

