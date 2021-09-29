Warby Parker Shares Beat Benchmark Following Direct Listing

By Emma Whitford (September 29, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Shares of eyeglass retailer Warby Parker opened at $54.05 and held steady after its New York Stock Exchange debut Wednesday, up about 35% from a $40 reference price in a direct listing guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and financial advisers' counsel Cooley LLP. New York City-headquartered Warby Parker is trading under the ticker symbol "WRBY" after registering 77.7 million shares of Class A common stock, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No shares traded at the reference price, which was intended to be a guide for investors. The company is valued at about $6...

