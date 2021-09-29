Harris County Atty Demands Election Audit Records

By Jessica Corso (September 29, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee says he's been left in the dark about an election audit being conducted in his own county and is demanding that the Texas Secretary of State hand over any information it has related to alleged voter fraud committed in 2020. Menefee announced Tuesday that his office has submitted a request under the Texas Public Information Act that demands the secretary of state hand over a number of documents related to an audit of the 2020 presidential election that was announced last week. Among the documents being sought are any complaints received by the secretary's office that...

