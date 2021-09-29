Boy Scouts Claimants' Atty Fees Will Get Separate Look

By Rick Archer (September 29, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge told lawyers representing sexual abuse claimants in the Boy Scouts' Chapter 11 case Wednesday that she will take a separate look at their fees request, and will require that ballots submitted on behalf of their clients contain information about which ones were contacted and how they voted. During a virtual afternoon hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein told tort attorneys they would have to attach logs documenting their solicitation of client votes for any collective ballots they submit, and that she will not "glom" the legal fees of a tort claimants coalition onto the bankruptcy plan....

