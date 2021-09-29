Mesabi Fee Fight Belongs In Bankruptcy Court, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 29, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota mining company implored the Third Circuit on Wednesday to find that a Delaware bankruptcy court has jurisdiction over its fight against a financial adviser's fee bid, arguing Wednesday that the matter arose directly from its predecessor's Chapter 11 case. During an oral argument, Mesabi Metallics Co. LLC attorney Joshua A. Berman of White & Case LLP told the court that Mesabi's challenge to B. Riley & Co. LLC's fee pursuit is a "core proceeding" with respect to the jointly administered bankruptcy of Essar Steel Minnesota LLC and its parent. "It's that the specific right that we are addressing arises...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS