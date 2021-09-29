Investor Sues To Block Fund Manager's $10M Cashout Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (September 29, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Members of a pooled fund currently invested in specialty beverage maker Super Coffee LLC have asked Delaware's Chancery Court to block an allegedly unauthorized fund manager bid to cash out a $10 million share of the manager's stake, violating multiple fund restrictions. Phillip Sarofim filed the suit derivatively, on behalf of Ventures-Super Coffee LLC, late Tuesday against Skyview Capital Group Management LLC, its affiliated businesses and their common principal, Alex Soltani, who also is Ventures' LLC manager. According to the complaint, Soltani encouraged Sarofim to invest the $10 million in Kitu Life Inc.'s Super Coffee startup last week, with the money...

