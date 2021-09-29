Saudi Lawyers Win $16M Fee Case Against Al-Sanea Son

By Christopher Crosby (September 29, 2021, 4:16 PM BST) -- Two Saudi lawyers have won their lawsuit seeking $16 million in legal fees from the son of a disgraced billionaire, as a judge ruled in London on Wednesday that the man was not coerced into signing a repayment agreement. Mishal Al-Sanea was not placed under unlawful duress when he signed a 2017 agreement with the lawyers promising to repay debts owed by his father, tycoon Maan Al-Sanea, Judge Ross Cranston said at the High Court. Although Jamal Abdullah Al Muzein and Abdulrahman Bin Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Al-Subaihi pressured Mishal Al-Sanea at his wedding to strike the repayment plan, their threat to...

