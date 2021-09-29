Public NCA Freezing Order Hearing Held To Be Reasonable

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 29, 2021, 8:39 PM BST) -- It was not unreasonable for a London judge to hold a public hearing over freezing orders imposed on an Azeri couple who wished for the hearing to be in private, the vice president of the Court of Appeal said Wednesday. The ruling in the High Court case concerned freezing orders on bank accounts held by London-based Suleyman Javadov and his wife Izzat Khanim Javadova, which were granted by the court in 2018 at the request of the National Crime Agency. The case raised "an important point of principle, as well as a point of general practice, concerning the scope and operation...

