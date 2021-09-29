Chemical Storage Co. Blames Bearings Maker For Texas Fire

By Clark Mindock (September 29, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Petrochemical storage company Intercontinental Terminals Co. says in a new lawsuit a Japanese bearings company provided it with a faulty tank component that caused a devastating fire and explosion in 2019. ITC said in a Texas state court suit filed Tuesday in Houston that design defects and negligence by NSK Corp. led to significant damage at its Deer Park, Texas, facility. It says in the suit that an analysis following the 2019 Deer Park fire determined that a bearing sold by the Japanese company compromised a pump that connects to the tank, leading to a multi-day fire. The company said that...

