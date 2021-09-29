Vein Filter Victim Calls On Pa. Justices For Tort Law Shake-Up

By Matt Fair (September 29, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- As part of a bid before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to allow C.R. Bard Inc. to be held liable for injuries from an allegedly defective vein filter, a Pennsylvania woman has taken aim at a quarter-century-old precedent shielding prescription drug manufacturers from strict liability claims over their products. Melissa Ebert, who was injured when part of a Bard filter broke off and implanted itself into the wall of her inferior vena cava, said a 1996 ruling adopting a provision of the American Law Institute's Restatement (Second) of Torts barring strict liability claims over prescription drugs did not apply to prescription medical...

