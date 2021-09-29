US Trustee Objects To Medley Ch. 11 Liability Releases

By Vince Sullivan (September 29, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee objected late Tuesday to the Chapter 11 plan of asset management firm Medley LLC, saying the plan contains an overly broad exculpation of parties that worked on the bankruptcy case and calls for the release of nondebtor parties who haven't substantially contributed to the plan. In the objection, the trustee argued that Medley's plan is unconfirmable because it doesn't meet the standards embodied in the federal Bankruptcy Code that limit the parties who can receive an exculpation or a release. The exculpation provision of the plan is too broad, according to the objection, because it...

