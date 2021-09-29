Hershey's Embroiled In TM Fight With Calif. Cookie Maker

By Ivan Moreno (September 29, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Hershey's Co. sued a keto-friendly California cookie maker in Pennsylvania on Tuesday for allegedly copying the shape of its famous Kisses chocolates — the latest development in a legal battle that began last year when the California company first accused Hershey's of copying one of its trademarks. In its lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court, Hershey's alleges The Cookie Department Inc. is stealing Hershey's "well-known conical shape with an upwardly pointing tip" by using it on their products, packaging and marketing materials. Hershey's is asking a judge to order TCD to stop using a design that Hershey's maintains belongs to them because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS