Discipline Referral Not Ripe For Appeal, Amicus Tells DC Circ.

By Khorri Atkinson (September 29, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Mohrman Kaardal & Erickson PA partner cannot yet challenge a district court's order referring him to a disciplinary panel over his role in a pro-Trump election lawsuit because the referral isn't an appealable final decision, a Vinson & Elkins LLP attorney tapped as amicus curiae has told the D.C. Circuit. Matthew X. Etchemendy, who was appointed by the appellate court in June to address Minneapolis attorney Erick G. Kaardal's standing to appeal, said in his brief Tuesday that the "jurisdictional flaw in this appeal does not ... stem from a lack of Article III standing." D.C. Circuit precedent actually suggests...

