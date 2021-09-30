Berger Singerman Hires Father And Son Eminent Domain Duo

By Madison Arnold (September 30, 2021, 11:43 AM EDT) -- Florida's Berger Singerman has boosted its dispute resolutions team with a father and son duo from Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel who specialize in eminent domain disputes. Longtime eminent domain attorney Charlie Stratton, along with his son Josh Stratton, have joined Berger Singerman's Tallahassee office as partners and will represent private property owners and lessees in their eminent domain concerns, the firm announced Wednesday. "Charlie and Josh Stratton are two of Florida's most distinguished eminent domain practitioners whose passion for defending the rights of property owners and lessees is a perfect match for Berger Singerman's focus on representing entrepreneurs and their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS