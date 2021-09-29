With Sentencing, Donziger Legal Saga To Enter New Phase

By Ryan Boysen (September 29, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- On Friday morning, Steven Donziger will appear at the federal courthouse in downtown Manhattan, where U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska will decide if he'll go to jail for flouting court orders. Over the summer, Judge Preska found Donziger guilty of six misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt following a bizarre May trial, which kicked off each morning with lively protests that featured celebrities, legal scholars and activists denouncing the proceedings as a cynical farce. Steven Donziger addresses supporters at a July rally outside his Upper West Side apartment in Manhattan. (Ryan Boysen | Law360) The same spectacle will play out when Donziger...

