NY Could Lead In Pot Reform Social Equity, Lawmaker Says

By Sam Reisman (September 29, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The New York state senator who led the charge to legalize marijuana in the Empire State told attendees at a cannabis industry conference Wednesday she was optimistic that the program could be a leader for the Northeast and nation at large, particularly when it comes to achieving social equity goals. State Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, the sponsor of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that was signed into law in March, said the state was well-positioned to build a regulatory regime that would be a standard-bearer for other states now that a new governor and agency was in place to enact...

