NCAA President Decries 'Patchwork' Of Name, Image Laws

By Rachel Scharf (September 29, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- NCAA President Mark Emmert plans to tell U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that the "patchwork" of state laws governing the use of college athletes' names, images and likenesses has created an unequal playing field, renewing the organization's calls for federal legislation on the issue. In written testimony made public Wednesday in advance of a congressional hearing, Emmert urged the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce to pass a federal law establishing uniform standards for NIL contracts. The National Collegiate Athletic Association in June suspended its long-held rule banning college athletes from profiting off their NIL. The move followed the U.S. Supreme...

