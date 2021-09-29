Ex-Fla. State Attorney Seeks To Dodge Retaliation Case

By Kevin Penton (September 29, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Former Florida State Attorney Glenn Hess sought Wednesday to toss a former legal assistant's allegations that she was fired for complaining he had sexually harassed her and other women in the state's 14th Judicial District. Hess filed to remove the case from Florida state court to the Northern District of Florida, while also urging the federal court to dismiss Gloria Anderson's claims that she was the target of retaliation and gender discrimination, arguing she did not follow proper procedure, according to a memorandum accompanying his motion to dismiss. Under the Florida Whistleblower's Act, Anderson needed to wait to file her retaliation...

